Matthew Morrison and His Wife are Too Cute On Their Italian Babymoon: See Their Photos

Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee are enjoying their last months as a party of two with some fun in the sun.

The Glee alum and Broadway veteran shared a sweet photo from his and Renee’s Italian babymoon to Instagram on Friday, a romantic moment captured on camera in Capri.

Wrote Morrison, 38, alongside the image taken aboard a boat, “#Babymoon in full effect!! #morrisonadventures #capri.”

Morrison has been documenting much of the trip, writing on another post of his expectant wife, “the sights of Italy are astounding…but I can’t stop looking at this sight!”

Earlier in the week, the star’s wife showed off her growing belly from overseas, writing, “I can’t possibly explain the sensation that is my child kicking and punching my INSIDES!!!!!! It’s wild to say the least… I’m beyond obsessed and can’t get enough.. I want to be pregnant forever! What a miracle it is to be a woman… I am so unbelievably grateful!”

Morrison told PEOPLE about the trip at the launch of his new line of cool dad gear, Sherpapa Supply Co., earlier this month, noting that the vacation fell over Father’s Day weekend.

“We do feel like this will be our first Father’s Day, we really celebrated Mother’s Day this year for [Renee],” he said, adding, “We’ll be just enjoying our travels before we have our addition.”

Last month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple are expecting their first child, who is set to arrive this fall.

“I’m so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be,” Morrison said at the time.

He continued, gushing, “The fact that it’s half me and half the person that I love most in this world … I’m so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has.”