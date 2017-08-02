Timeless star Matt Lanter and his wife Angela, a popular YouTube lifestyle blogger, are expecting their first child, PEOPLE can exclusively report.

“We are both overjoyed to be blessed with this new addition to our family!” the couple tells PEOPLE.

“I think we are most looking forward to experiencing all of the firsts,” they add. “First steps, first words, first everything. We keep picturing the quiet moments (after the loud ones, of course) and morning snuggles with our baby!”

The happy pair married in 2013 and live in L.A. with their Maltipoo pup, Ahsoka.

Angela, 32, and Matt, 34, whose NBC show Timeless was recently picked up for a second season, are thrilled to be tackling parenthood as a team – and they’ve already gamely navigated some ups and downs together.

“The first trimester was a little bumpy,” says Angela, who is also behind the popular website Hello Gorgeous. “I was pretty much textbook for all first trimester symptoms, but after battling endometriosis for many years, we are just so beyond thankful to have the chance to become parents.”

Grateful for her husband’s support along the way, she adds, “Matt has gone above and beyond any expectation I could have had. From taking care of me when I’m feeling sick, to never missing a doctor’s appointment.”

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy

For his part, Matt says, “It’s been a roller coaster ride so far!”

In fact, the Lanters will be sharing that roller coaster ride and their pregnancy adventure with fans.

“We’ve actually decided to document all of our real life moments surrounding this pregnancy via a weekly podcast called, ‘Hello Bump,'” says Matt, who already has a lock on being Coolest Dad material as the longtime voice of “Anakin Skywalker” in the TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

“At first, it started out as an idea to just be able to go back and listen to our experience, but the more we thought about it, the more we thought it may be fun to share our journey with others who have been or may be in our position one day.”