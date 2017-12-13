Why Matt Lanter Is Waiting to Meet His Baby Girl on the Way Before Deciding on Her Name

Matt Lanter may have already revealed what his daughter on the way’s name won’t be, but he’s keeping mum on what he does have in mind — for a good reason.

The Timeless star spoke with PEOPLE at the Tuesday premiere of his movie Pitch Perfect 3 in Los Angeles, admitting that he and wife Angela are “not set on” a moniker for their baby girl (who’s due to arrive Jan. 11).

“We have one that we think we’re going to go with. It’s a family thing,” said Lanter, 34. “We’re not saying what it is yet, but it’s definitely not official because we want to see her first [to name her].”

Adds the actor, “She might just not look like the name that we have [picked out]. So we’re going to wait to make it official.”

The star and his wife, a lifestyle blogger, are keeping busy putting their daughter’s nursery together, but also “taking the holidays to chill” before she arrives in just one month.

And Lanter can’t hide the fact that fatherhood is something he has been looking forward to for a long time. “I have a sister. I grew up in a great family and have always seen that as something that I’ve wanted to do,” he says.

“I want to play catch with my kid,” adds the actor. “I want to kick the soccer ball with my little girl. So yeah, I’m excited.”

Lanter reveals that his wife hasn’t had “any crazy cravings” during her pregnancy (“nothing like pickles on ice cream”) — and that they’ve been quite the health-conscious team.

“I made a conscious effort to not eat everything that she was wanting to eat because I’m doing a TV show and you never know when they want your shirt off, so you just have to be ready,” he jokes.