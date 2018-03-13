A Timeless Setup! Peek Inside the Sweet Pink and Gray Nursery for Matt Lanter's Daughter

Matt Lanter and wife Angela weren’t sure of an exact theme when it came to designing their now-10-week-old daughter MacKenlee Faire‘s nursery, but they did know the kind of feeling they wanted it to have.

“We wanted to go with calming grays and pinks,” Angela tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos of her baby girl‘s sweet sleep space.

“By default, we ended up with a bit of a lamb theme but overall, just a calming feel is what we wanted,” she adds.

Matt Lanter, wife Angela and daughter MacKenlee Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee in her nursery Kara Coleen

The resulting design included the pink-and-gray color palette with pops of white, gold and wooden accents, plus a lamb rocker and plenty of lamb stuffed animals.

The couple’s favorite aspect of the nursery? “We love the name plate and flower wall decor,” Angela says of herself and her Timeless star husband, 34. “It’s such a beautiful centerpiece of the room.”

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

One item that was non-negotiable? “A glider was a must,” says the new mom. “Ours is from Monte Design. Also, beautiful baby bedding, and those were made custom by New Arrivals, Inc.”

Another product the spouses have really gotten great use out of before transitioning their baby girl to her crib is the SNOO Smart Sleeper.

Explains Angela of MacKenlee, “She sleeps in her SNOO bassinet and it has been a dream. One of our best baby product experiences.”

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee in her nursery Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee in her nursery Kara Coleen

While Angela raves that her daughter “is an angel and a great sleeper so far,” the couple have run into their share of challenges as new parents.

“Matt’s filming schedule has been tough because he hasn’t been able to spend as much time with [MacKenlee] as he’d like,” she says.

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

Matt Lanter's daughter MacKenlee's nursery Kara Coleen

And MacKenlee’s unique name has quite the special multi-faceted family tie.

“MacKenlee is a play on a family name,” Angela says. “Matt’s middle name is MacKendree (also a family name). Faire is after my maternal grandmother.”

The couple’s podcast, Hello Baby, releases new episodes every Sunday.