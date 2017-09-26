Timeless' Matt Lanter and His Wife Like 'Old-Fashioned Names' for Daughter on the Way: It Won't 'Be Apple or Banana'

Matt Lanter‘s little lady might not have a name just yet – but the Timeless star and his wife Angela have some ideas.
Chatting with PEOPLE Saturday at the Step2 Presents 6th Annual Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event in Los Angeles, the expectant parents revealed that they’re zeroing in on a moniker for their daughter, who is due to arrive in January.
“We have a name that we are in the ballpark of,” Lanter told PEOPLE. “We don’t want to 100 percent commit to anything, but we’re tight-lipped either way, just because that is one thing we do want to keep secret for ourselves.”
“We’re not 100 percent sure, but we know we like something,” he adds.
The mom-to-be teases that her husband has had “a hard time committing to a name,” though the pair note they’ve mostly settled on their baby girl‘s middle name.
And although Lanter and his wife want something “a little different” for their daughter to go by, the actor notes, “It’s not going to be Apple or Banana or something like that.”
Continues the 34-year-old 90210 alum, “We like the idea of old-fashioned names. We also like family-associated names … we’ll probably do something in that realm.”
RELATED: Timeless Star Matt Lanter and Wife Angela Expecting First Child
The couple, who married in 2013, confirmed their pregnancy to PEOPLE in August. The baby girl on the way will be the first child for both.
Overall, Angela – who is six months along – says she’s “feeling great,” although her “first trimester was rough.”
And Lanter couldn’t be more ready to add the title of “Dad” to his résumé, sharing, “I personally feel lucky and grateful to be able to have a kid on the way and a lot of people can’t. My appreciation is that so far we have a healthy baby.”
- Reporting by KAREN MIZOGUCHI