Matt Lanter Is Ensuring His Newborn Daughter's a UGA Fan — See Her National Championship Outfit

The Georgia Bulldogs may have fallen just short to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, but they definitely had the cutest cheerleader on their side.

Matt Lanter‘s squad — including newborn daughter MacKenlee Faire, who was born Dec. 30 — dressed up in red to support their team during the big game.

“Let’s do this Dawgs!” the Timeless star, 34, captioned a family photo where he was holding the baby girl alongside wife Angela on Instagram.

Lanter wore a traditional jersey and backwards baseball cap, while the new mom opted for a long-sleeved white t-shirt. Baby MacKenlee’s shirt read, “HOW ‘BOUT THEM DAWGS,” which was paired with a white bow headband.

The actor, who grew up in Atlanta, will clearly be passing on his love for the University of Georgia football team to his daughter. He even attended the Rose Bowl, where the Bulldogs clinched a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, on New Year’s Day.

“Hope we can carry some of that juju into today’s National Title game!” Lanter captioned a series of photos from the Bowl game.

PEOPLE exclusively reported the arrival of Lanter’s first child on Jan. 5. Although the couple, who married in 2013, had scheduled a Cesarean section, little MacKenlee “had other plans of her own” when the blogger behind the popular lifestyle website Hello Gorgeous woke up in labor a week early.

“The moment our daughter was lifted up and we laid eyes on her was incredible,” Lanter said. “As a dad, some of my most special moments so far are when she just lays her little body on my chest and falls asleep.”

Matt and Angela Lanter with baby MacKenlee Courtesy Matt Lanter

In December, the 90210 alum told PEOPLE that although he and his wife had an idea of what they were going to name their baby before her birth, they wanted to wait until her arrival before making an official decision.

“We have one that we think we’re going to go with. It’s a family thing,” Lanter said. “We’re not saying what it is yet, but it’s definitely not official because we want to see her first [to name her].”