Matt Damon Couldn’t Give Dad-to-Be George Clooney Much Parenting Advice: ‘I Don’t Know How Anybody Does Twins’

George Clooney is gearing up to take on fatherhood for the first time after it was revealed that his wife, Amal Clooney, is expecting twins.

But don’t expect him to get much helpful advice from seasoned father and close pal Matt Damon — who admits that the idea of caring for two babies at once is pretty intimidating.

“I don’t know how anybody does twins,” Damon, 46, said during a Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Those sleepless nights, and then there’s two of them. Like, there’s just no way. But we’ll see what happens.”

The 46-year-old father of four recalls a conversation he had with the 55-year-old “excited but nervous” father-to-be.

“He said to me, ‘Well, you know, you have four.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, but not at once! Like, we did it one at a time!” Damon said.

Multiple sources confirmed the baby news to PEOPLE last week, with an insider saying that the couple is “very happy” about the boy/girl twins.

Damon told DeGeneres that Clooney’s circle of friends — many of whom are veteran parents — can’t resist cracking a few jokes about Clooney’s later introduction to fatherhood.

“All of his friends … their kids are either in college or on their way,” Damon says. “Now, George is getting started so it’s pretty funny.”

Damon has four children — Alexia, 18, Isabella, 10, Gia, 8, and Stella, 6 — with wife Luciana Barroso.

Thursday wasn’t the first time Damon has gushed about his close pal and father-to-be. He told Today‘s Natalie Morales last week that Clooney is sure to be a wonderful dad.

“Those kids are really lucky,” Damon said. “She’s spectacular … He’ll be great. He’s so smart, he’s so loving. He’s going to be great.”