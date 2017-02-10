Matt Damon Says George Clooney Is Going to Be a ‘Great’ Dad — Though May Need Help with Twins

George Clooney is getting ready to become a first-time dad after it was revealed that his wife Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins. But if there’s any question whether the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor is prepared for fatherhood, Matt Damon is here to settle doubts.

“Those kids are really lucky,” Damon, 46, gushed to Today‘s Natalie Morales in an interview that aired on Friday. “She’s spectacular… He’ll be great. He’s so smart, he’s so loving. He’s going to be great.”

Damon knows a thing about fatherhood himself. He and his wife Luciana Barroso are parents to four daughters — Alexia, 24, Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10.

A longtime friend of George (he was there when Amal, 39, and the actor tied the knot in September 2014 in Venice, Italy), Damon has known about the big news for awhile now — telling Today on Friday that his Ocean’s Eleven costar spilled the beans early on.

“We were working together last fall and he came up to me on set and took me aside and told me and I was so happy for him,” Damon said.

That happiness was soon replaced with panic, when Damon learned just how far along Amal was.

“I said, ‘How are along are you?’ And he said ‘eight weeks!’ And I said, ‘Don’t say anything!’ ” Damon joked. “He didn’t know the 12-week rule. You’re supposed to wait!”

“Uncle Matt” may be excited for the Clooneys, but he’s also prepared to get involved. “Well that’s the thing…” he said. “I mean twins? They’re going to need [help].”