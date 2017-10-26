Matt Damon Recalls Daughter’s Horrifying Experience with a Jellyfish in Australia: It ‘Literally Wrapped Around Her’

Matt Damon‘s Australian vacation earlier this year was anything but a relaxing trip to the beach for one of his daughters.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor recalled a family trip Down Under to visit Chris Hemsworth and his family in April.

Although both stars told their children that there was no need to worry about Australia’s many poisonous animals, then-6-year-old daughter Stella Zavala was stung by a jellyfish.

“It was the worst thing,” Damon, 47, told the host. “Even Chris said, ‘Mate, that’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ It was really bad.”

The Suburbicon star explains that the sea creature’s tentacles latched onto his daughter, and they had to pull it off. “This thing literally wrapped around her,” he says. “I could show you pictures that would turn your head. She had these … looked like shoelaces, kind of, red shoelaces around her body.”

When Ellen DeGeneres asks if Damon peed on his daughter to ease the sting of the jellyfish, the actor busts the myth, saying that paramedics who were called advised him to use hot water instead.

However, he wouldn’t have hesitated to urinate on Stella if the situation called for it. After all, “she peed on me enough in her life,” jokes Damon, who also shares 9-year-old Gia Zavala, 11-year-old Isabella and teenage daughter Alexia with wife Luciana.

Damon also talked about how pal George Clooney has changed since becoming a father to now-4-month-old twins Ella and Alexander.

“It took him into his 50s, but I think he grew up finally,” the actor says with a laugh. “He’s loving it, he’s great. He’s a lot calmer than I thought, with twins [especially] — that’s a lot of work.”

The Good Will Hunting star did disclose that the babies are now eating solid food. “He’s trying to get off diaper duty now because that’s a whole other level,” Damon shares of Clooney, 56. “He was like, ‘Diapers are easy!’ and I was like, ‘Wait for it.’ ”

Despite having four daughters of his own, Damon is steering clear of giving parenting advice. “The twins thing — people would say, ‘Do you give him advice?’ and I went, ‘No!’ ” he says. “I mean, two babies at once — that’s horrific.”