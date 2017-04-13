Matt Damon’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Stung by Jellyfish During Australian Vacation with Chris Hemsworth

Matt Damon‘s fun-filled Australian vacation took a scary turn this week when his 6-year-old daughter, Stella, was stung by a jellyfish, reports say.

Damon, his daughters and wife Luciana Barroso were all enjoying a fun day at Byron Bay’s famous beach, The Pass, with Chris Hemsworth and his family when Stella was stung by the sea creature, the Courier Mail reports.

Damon and Barroso quickly went to comfort the little girl along with Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children. The Courier Mail reports that Damon rushed into a nearby cafe for ice to treat the sting.

Witnesses reported hearing little Stella scream before running out of the water, according to the Courier Mail. Paramedics treated the girl at the scene, the publication reports. A rep for Damon did not respond to a request for comment.

Photos of the incident, obtained by the Daily Mail, showed paramedics, Damon and others tending to the little girl.

The families reportedly left the beach after the incident.

Damon, along with Barroso, Stella and the couple’s three other children — Gia Zavala, Isabella and Alexia — reportedly flew into Australia on Saturday for vacation, according to the Courier Mail.

In March, Damon spoke about his girls at “The Water Clouds by Stella Artois” Art Installation in N.Y.C., noting that he hopes they decide to give back in a charitable way.

“They’ve been very fortunate to travel a lot in their short lives and so they’ve seen a lot,” Damon — who is the co-founder of Water.org, which supports access to safe water for people around the world — told PEOPLE. “I think that’s a real gift because I think once you can really see these things with your own eyes, it becomes impossible not to start thinking about how to engage.”

As for whether he thinks his kids will give back, Damon says, “I hope – they better!”