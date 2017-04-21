Matt Bomer Says His Sons’ Style Is ‘Very Uniquely California’: ‘They Always Surprise Us’

Matt Bomer is no stranger to style, and when it comes to fashion sense, his three sons are following in their dad’s footsteps — without much guidance from their parents.

“They do their own thing, really,” Bomer told PEOPLE Wednesday at the Mr Porter “Made In California” Launch Party in Hollywood, California. “We provide them with clothing, and they mix it up the way they like it.”

Bomer, 39, and his husband Simon Halls are parents to twins Henry and Kit, 8½, plus Walker, 11. And though the boys have their own signature style, they’re creating their looks from stores where a lot of tweens shop.

“Frankly, I shop for them on J.Crew, to be honest with you. Crewcuts. They go to private school that has uniforms, so thankfully we don’t have to do the whole school-clothes-every-year thing,” Bomer explains.

“But what we do, it’s a lot of Crewcuts, and then we go out and take them to see what they like at The Grove, or whatever. But I like the way they mix it up.”

“They always surprise us,” the actor adds. “Little hints of style, like the way they roll up their sleeves, or roll up their short-sleeved button down shirts, or how they roll their pants or wear their pants. It’s very uniquely California, I have to say.”

Though Bomer is impressed with his children‘s fashion sense, the Magic Mike XXL star gives them all of the credit for their street style.

“It’s all their own,” he shares. “I think it’s their own and what they see on teenagers, and kids that are at their school when it’s free dress day, or on TV.”