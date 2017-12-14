Kourtney Kardashian's Sons Mason and Reign Star in Day 14 of Christmas Card for Their Birthdays

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card took on a dual purpose Thursday.

Kourtney Kardashian appeared alongside her adorable sons with ex Scott Disick in Day 14 of the photoshoot, posted on Instagram.

But the cute mother-sons photo op was more than just a new addition to the fun KarJenner advent calendar: It marked both boys’ birthdays, Dec. 14.

Reign Aston turned 3 on Thursday and Mason Dash celebrated his eighth year.

Wrote Kourtney alongside the photo, “My birthday boys.”

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian West also posted the image, with a sweet caption dedicated to the boys: “Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign.”

The image doesn’t mark the threesome’s first appearance in the countdown: Both boys were in Day 13 as well as alongside mom and sister Penelope Scotland, 5, in day six.

The famous family has been releasing their annual card piecemeal since the first of the month. Though Kim, Kourtney, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, all their children and mom Kris Jenner have been featured, sister Kylie Jenner has yet to be among those in the denim and white tee-clad crew.