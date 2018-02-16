Maryse & The Miz Host Pink-Themed Baby Shower Alongside Avril Lavigne & Ryan Cabrera

Maryse Ouellet and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin hosted a pink baby shower in honor of their daughter-on-the-way with their close friends on Wednesday.

Pink balloons, rosé and macaroons adorned the space as guests Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera, Total Divas star Rosa Mendes and Dolph Zigler posed with the couple inside of a photo booth holding signs such as “It’s a Girl!” and “Oh, Baby.”

Maryse, 35, shared several photos of the event, including shots of their pink, gold and white four-tier cake and macaroons by Maggie’s Pastry.

Giant pink balloons spelling out “BABY” served as a sweet decorative backdrop in front of a table of flowers and sweets.

Maryse and The Miz opted for a white, pink and gold cake for the baby shower along with pink, gold and white macaroons

A balloon arch by Balloon and Paper kept in with the festive theme, as well as bottles of rosé by The Whispering Angel.

Maryse shared hilarious photos alongside The Miz, 37, and their friends, writing, “😂✅🤪💥🤰🏼🌹❤ what a night with amazing people!!!! #babyshower.”

The couple also showed off giant pink balloons spelling out "BABY"

A pink, gold and white balloon arch

Rosé was served at the baby shower

Lavigne, 33, shared a photo of her own alongside the mother-to-be, writing, “So happy for this beautiful Canadian wrestling Queen @marysemizanin having her first babygurl #frenchcanadian #badassbitches #itsagirl.”

In a second post, the singer joked about attending more baby showers for the free beer.

“I need to go to baby showers more often. Ain’t nothing like pounding beer out of baby bottles. Wahoo. So much fun. Congrats to @marysemizanin and @mikethemiz we had a blast @ryancabrera #itsagirl #babyshower 🍼💖🍼💖”

Maryse shared even more photos, this time of herself and The Miz kissing in the photo booth, writing, “Such a blast last night!!!! Thank you to all my friends and family for making it soooo special!!! ❤❤❤ #babyshower 🤰🏼🌹”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September during a Monday Night Raw broadcast.

“My wife and I have been thinking long and hard about how we wanted to announce this special news,” The Miz told the crowd. “We thought about it long and hard, and we thought there’s no better place to announce it than the first place that we met, and that is here in WWE in front of all of you.”

He continued, “So without further adieu, my wife Maryse and I we’re, uh… go ahead, babe,” he said, giving his wife the floor to excitedly say, “We’re having a baby!”

That same evening, The Miz shared the baby news on social media.

“There are moments in life that I will never forget. My wife placing a pregnancy test in front of me saying ‘congrats daddy’ will always be on top. So many emotions are running through me…happiness, excited, afraid, nervous,” he wrote as part of his caption on Instagram.

Then in October, the parents-to-be shared video from their gender reveal party, happily announcing that they are expecting a girl.