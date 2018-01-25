WWE's Maryse Surprises Husband The Miz with Pregnancy Announcement: 'Congratulations Dad!'

A new baby girl will soon be joining WWE!

Though Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet publicly announced they are expecting their first child in September, fans of the couple will finally be able to see how they learned about their pregnancy on Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas.

“Mike has been on the road. I haven’t seen him in a few days and I’m feeling tired,” the mother-to-be, 35, said in her confessional interview. “I feel like I need to nap all the time and it’s just not like me. This has been the longest 48 hours of my life.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Maryse Ouellet and The Miz on Jan. 8 Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

In the footage, Maryse appeared visibly nervous in her kitchen as she awaits her 37-year-old husband’s arrival.

“I wanted to talk to you about something before you go to bed,” she told him. “Actually, I’ve been trying to talk to you for 48 hours now but I wanted to see you in person.”

Then, the pregnant WWE star surprised him not just one pregnancy test, but five more test strips.

“Congratulations, dad!” she said, before The Miz responded: “You’re kidding? Are you sure? Oh my god!”

Adding, “We weren’t even trying!”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Back in September, Maryse informed the WWE Universe about her baby on the way during a Monday Night Raw broadcast.

““My wife and I have been thinking long and hard about how we wanted to announce this special news,” The Miz told the crowd. “We thought about it long and hard, and we thought there’s no better place to announce it than the first place that we met, and that is here in WWE in front of all of you. So without further adieu, my wife Maryse and I we’re, uh … go ahead, babe,” he said, cueing Maryse who excitedly said, “We’re having a baby!”

That same evening, The Miz shared the baby news on social media.

“There are moments in life that I will never forget. My wife placing a pregnancy test in front of me saying ‘congrats daddy’ will always be on top. So many emotions are running through me…happiness, excited, afraid, nervous,” he wrote as part of his caption on Instagram.

Then in October, the parents-to-be shared video from their gender reveal party, happily announcing that they are expecting a girl.

Total Divas airs Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!