The WWE Superstar — known in the ring as Maryse — is two weeks away from giving birth to her first child: a baby girl, with her husband, fellow pro wrestler The Miz.

In September, Maryse shared the couple's exciting news with the WWE Universe during a broadcast of Monday Night Raw, posting a video of their sex reveal party the following month.

Maryse, 35, and The Miz, 37, celebrated their daughter on the way in February with a pink-themed baby shower, sharing photos from the glitzy event on social media. The duo's new reality series, Miz & Mrs., will premiere on USA Network later this year.

Last April at WrestleMania 33, I was walking down the ramp with my husband as WWE’s “It Couple” in front of 80,000 screaming fans and millions watching at home. Fast forward one year and I’ve traded in my spandex gear for pregnancy pants.

I’m pregnant with my first child, a girl! I feel like I went from one extreme in my career to another extreme in my life. I think the biggest question I ask myself is, how can I be a career woman and a mom? Ask 100 moms and you’ll get 100 different answers. It’s crazy how life is so unexpected. When I found out I was pregnant I was so happy. I thought it might be a good time to slow down.

As a WWE Superstar, I perform around the world, 250 days a year. There’s no off season, so yes, maybe this would be a good time to take a break to enjoy this little miracle. Little did I know that this year was going to be one of the busiest years of my life. I thought I would spend my pregnancy relaxing on an island somewhere. I’m laughing out loud thinking back about it!

The reality is, I am now producing and starring in a new docuseries, Miz & Mrs., which will debut on USA Network this year. As much fun as I’m having filming, we are just two weeks out from my due date.

My body is changing every day. I mean, yesterday, I had to put ice packs on my face. Water retention is real! And when the ice packs fail me, extra contouring has become my next line of defense.

On top of producing, writing and filming, my husband and I thought it would be a great idea to sell our Los Angeles home and move to … wait for it … Austin, Texas! Yes, an entirely new state. Probably not the best timing, but there’s no rest for the wicked.

Between packing, furnishing, organizing, situating, writing, producing and filming with my big belly slowing me down more and more every day (plus all the symptoms pregnancy throws at me), I am going to become a Texan. Yee-haw! When my daughter is 2 weeks old, we plan to drive 1,400 miles with my two cats and two dogs.

What happened to me relaxing on an island? Oh, and I still need to learn how to change a diaper. I guess I can add that to the list.

When I stop and take a deep breath, I realize that I’m going through one of the most exceptional and beautiful things life can give you, and I am so grateful! I cannot wait to meet her and hold her for the first time.

As excited as I am, I can’t help but feel a little scared and overwhelmed. I’m walking into something I’ve never done before. But something in me — I don’t know what it is, maybe motherly instinct — is telling me I’m going to be a kickass mom, and I’m going to show my little girl that a woman can be a superwoman.