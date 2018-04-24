The Married at First Sight family continues to grow!

Season six star Shawniece Jackson is expecting her first child, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was absolutely shocked,” says Jackson. “I was in the emergency room because I felt awful and had no idea what was wrong. They came back and told me all my symptoms were from pregnancy and that I was pregnant. I was totally shocked.”

Though the baby news came as a surprise, Jackson is fully embracing her upcoming role as a mother. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I’ve always felt like that’s my purpose in life — to recreate some little Shawnieces in life,” she says. “I think it’s the greatest gift a woman can have. Life is a beautiful thing!”

Over the last couple of months, fans have watched Jackson, 29, and her husband Jephte Pierre (whom she met for the first time as she walked down the aisle on their wedding day) fight through the ups and downs of marriage. Tuesday night’s finale episode will reveal whether the two have decided to stay married.

Earlier this season, the duo even adorably bickered over names for their future children. “Maybe if we have a son I’m gonna name him Jackson Pierre,” Jackson joked.

The newlyweds are already parents to an adorable four-legged baby named Keke. Pierre, 26, surprised his wife with the pup after an especially heated argument.

The two-hour “Decision Day” finale episode of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.