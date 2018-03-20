Married at First Sight Alum Sam Role Engaged and Expecting First Child: 'We Are Both Overjoyed'

There’s a baby on the way for Married at First Sight alum Sam Role!

The consultant, 33 — who got engaged to her analyst boyfriend Chris Wise, 31, in January after dating for nearly a year — is more than four months into her pregnancy, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“I was very excited to find out I was pregnant. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be possible since I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was younger,” says Role, who has stayed friendly with her ex-husband Neil Bowlus since they split on season three of Lifetime’s hit show.

The former reality star took “six pregnancy tests and then two more a few days after” to confirm the happy news, which is “the most amazing dream come true,” she shares.

Role and Wise haven’t found out the sex of their baby yet but have already settled on names.

“We both really want a little boy, but we wouldn’t be disappointed to have a little girl!” she says. “All that really matters is that the baby is happy and healthy.”

Just a week into 2018, Role revealed on Instagram Wise had popped the question while the couple were celebrating his birthday in Atlanta.

“Just being able to have this experience and create something so amazing with the man I love is all I ever wanted,” says Role about their growing family. “We are both so overjoyed and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

The latest season of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.