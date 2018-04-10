It’ll be a girl for Married at First Sight alum Sam Role and her fiancé Chris Wise.

“I was so excited to find out that I’m having a girl,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I will be the first one to give my mom and dad a little girl, and I can’t wait to do so many mom-and-daughter things!”

The couple also already have a name picked out for their baby: Isabella.

“I wish my grandmother was here because she would’ve been so excited,” says Role about her late grandmother, who appeared on season three of Lifetime’s hit reality show (produced by Kinetic Content). “Her middle name will be named after my grams who passed — Myra.”

The consultant, 33, got engaged to her analyst boyfriend Chris Wise, 31, in January after dating for nearly a year.

“The one thing I’m excited the most for is to be able to have a little mini ‘us’ to watch grow up into a beautiful and strong woman,” says Role. “And all the shopping we will get to do — if that’s her thing, of course!”

Just a week into 2018, Role revealed on Instagram Wise had popped the question while the couple were celebrating his birthday in Atlanta.

The latest season of Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.