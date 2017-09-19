There’s double the joy on the way for Married at First Sight alum Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid — the couple are expecting a boy and a girl!

“We started crying, laughing and clapping with joy as soon as they said the genders,” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We were so excited to find out we had one of each. There is nothing more perfect than that!”

The reality star and AfterBuzz TV host revealed the sexes of their twins with the dad-to-be hitting two golf balls — one exploded with blue smoke and the other with pink. In July, the couple first shared their pregnancy news with PEOPLE.

“We are shocked, excited and feeling blessed all at the same time,” Pendergrast, 33, said at the time. He separated in January from his wife, Sonia Granados, whom he met on Lifetime’s hit reality show (produced by Kinetic Content). The former spouses finalized their divorce in April.

Yerrid — who is also a love and relationship coach — often covers MAFS on her show. The duo connected after Pendergrast separated from Granados and sought Yerrid, 32, out for guidance.

“She teaches people about ‘self-cess,’” said Pendergrast, a property manager. “Attaining success and stability by your own efforts on your own terms. All the advice and guidance I was getting at the time was becoming disingenuous. She seemed like a breath of fresh air.” While going through one of the “lowest moments” of his life, Yerrid’s “message and her light seemed to spark something in me that I hadn’t felt in a really long time,” he said. After communicating for three months, the expectant parents met for the first time in early May at Universal Studios in California. “From the moment I left her side, I couldn’t stop thinking about her,” said Pendergrast, who lived in Florida at the time. He decided to make the move out west and asked Yerrid to join him on his cross-country journey. Whatever be Gods will – so it shall be #iamgrateful #latergram #gratitude #twiceblessed #future #twinmommy #ispymylittleeye #babybump #newbeginnings #life #love #peace #harmony #faith #isnthelovely #mcm #proud #glow #glowing #selfcess #selfcessful A post shared by HYsoFly (@heatheryerrid) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

“On the five-day journey, we fell in love,” said Pendergrast. “It was our last day. We were in Sedona. We had one of those moments that I never really thought existed. We have been together ever since.” Though Pendergrast admitted he is “nervous about taking care of two at one time” while simultaneously supporting Yerrid, his focus now is on his growing family.

“I met the most genuine, empathetic woman and fell madly in love with her. I am most excited about Heather getting her energy back and finally being able to explore California,” he said of the mom-to-be. “It will be even more fun doing it with our two new babies!”