Nick Pendergrast didn’t find his forever love on season 4 of Married at First Sight, but he’s now getting his happily ever after — times two.

The reality star, 33, is expecting twins with his girlfriend, AfterBuzz TV host Heather Yerrid, in February, the couple reveals to PEOPLE exclusively.

“We are shocked, excited and feeling blessed all at the same time,” says Pendergrast, who separated in January from his wife, Sonia Granados, whom he met on Lifetime’s hit reality show (produced by Kinetic Content). The former spouses finalized their divorce in April.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Reflect on Life After Married at First Sight



While nothing may be as unconventional as meeting your spouse for the first time at the altar, Pendergrast and Yerrid’s love story is just as unexpected.

The latter — who is also a love and relationship coach — often covers MAFS on her show. The duo connected after Pendergrast separated from Granados and sought out Yerrid, 32, for guidance.

“She teaches people about ‘self-cess,’ ” explains Pendergrast, a property manager. “Attaining success and stability by your own efforts on your own terms. All the advice and guidance I was getting at the time was becoming disingenuous. She seemed like a breath of fresh air.”

RELATED: Married at First Sight‘s Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast Announce Divorce After Less Than a Year of Marriage

While going through one of the “lowest moments” of his life, Yerrid’s “message and her light seemed to spark something in me that I hadn’t felt in a really long time,” he adds.

After communicating for three months, the expectant parents met for the first time in early May in California. “From the moment I left her side, I couldn’t stop thinking about her,” says Pendergrast, who lived in Florida at the time. He decided to make the move out west and asked Yerrid to join him on his cross-country journey.

RELATED GALLERY: Married at First Sight: Highs and Lows from the Series’ First Four Seasons

“On the five-day journey, we fell in love,” says Pendergrast, who made the move over Memorial Day weekend. “It was our last day. We were in Sedona. We had one of those moments that I never really thought existed. We have been together ever since.”

Pendergrast and Yerrid, who is nine weeks along and will soon find out the sexes of their babies, are excited but apprehensive about their impending arrivals. “I am most nervous about taking care of two at one time!” he says. “Also, being a supportive partner to Heather all at the same time, it’s overwhelming.”

FROM PEN: The Today Show Moms Open Up About Dealing With ‘Mom Guilt’: ‘It’s Real’

RELATED: Inside Married at First Sight Star Jamie Otis’ Surprise Baby Shower: “Our Little Girl Is So Loved!”

Though he didn’t find lasting love on MAFS, Pendergrast credits the show for teaching him about “true commitment.” He also hasn’t shared his baby news with Granados (“I have never called any of my exes and let them know I was in a new relationship”), but “I truly hope she finds all the happiness she so deserves,” he adds.

For now, he’s focused on preparing for his growing family — and also looking forward to more adventures with Yerrid.

“I met the most genuine, empathetic woman and fell madly in love with her. I am most excited about Heather getting her energy back and finally being able to explore California,” he says of the mom-to-be. “It will be even more fun doing it with our two new babies!”

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.