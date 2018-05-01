He’s a dad-to-be!

After Shawniece Jackson revealed last week she’s expecting her first child, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm she and husband Jephte Pierre — whom she met on Married at First Sight — are still happily married and looking forward to the arrival of their baby.

“My first thoughts when I found out she was pregnant was ‘Whoa, are we ready for this? Is our relationship at a point where we can handle being parents?'” Pierre tells PEOPLE. “Although we are married, our relationship is very new.”

However, the 27-year-old teacher realized a “baby is always a blessing,” he says. “And that’s what we took it as — a blessing!”

The oldest of 14, Pierre is looking forward to being the “corny father who jokingly embarrasses his kid in front of his or her friends,” he says.

But he’s also hoping to be the best role model as possible for his future child and a “shoulder to cry on” when times get tough.

“I want to be a proud, present father who shows and gives their child all the love I can possibly give,” he says.

Though they had their ups and downs on Lifetime’s hit show (produced by Kinetic Content) while navigating the first weeks of marriage, the couple is stronger than ever and will be raising their child in a loving home.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Shawniece will be an amazing mother,” says Pierre about his wife, 30. “She’ll be loving, caring and selfless. Any amazing quality a great mother should have, Shawniece already has and more.”

The reunion special of Married at First Sight airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.