Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are remembering their late son, Johnathan, who they lost a year ago today.

The Married at First Sight alums honored their firstborn by turning a portion of their yard into a memorial. “A year ago today was one of the most difficult, saddest days of my life … today is our angel baby’s heavenly birthday,” Otis, 31, wrote Thursday on Instagram.

“We wanted to remember him & honor him so we planted a beautiful tree front & center in our yard. Every day we can see it, watch it grow, and be reminded of him,” the reality star shared, along with photos of the couple planting their tree together.

Otis and Hehner, 36, lost their son last July, four months into her pregnancy.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“He was only here with us for a short time, but he’ll always be in our hearts! … We will always love you sweet little Johnathan. Thanks for being a great big brother to your little sister,” she concluded.

A year ago, Otis published a blog post about the profound loss. “He was given to us so graciously by God, and then God took him away way too early. My heart hurts so bad. Losing our baby has been the most terrible experience. I wish no one would ever have to endure this,” she described.

In April, the pair shared exclusively with PEOPLE they’re expecting a baby girl later this summer. In addition, the parents-to-be found out they were expecting their “rainbow baby” in December 2016 on what would have been the due date of her first child.

Last month, the expectant mom was thrown a surprise baby shower in New Jersey by her sister-in-law, Kerri-Ann Hehner.

Otis and Hehner wed on Married at First Sight back in 2014. After a year of marriage, Jamie and Doug made it official once more with a vow renewal.