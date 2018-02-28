Marla Sokoloff's Daughter Turns 6 with a Nail Salon Bash — See Her Hamilton-Inspired Cake!

Marla Sokoloff just totally nailed her daughter’s birthday.

To ring in Elliotte Anne‘s sixth year, the Fuller House star and mother of two threw a mani/pedi-powered party on Feb. 11 at Bellacures Nail Salon in Los Angeles.

Each of Elliotte’s pals (plus little sister Olive Mae, 3 next month) were treated to a host of glam, including a manicure and pedicure, temporary color hair extensions, glitter temporary tattoos and face painting.

“Six feels like such a big girl birthday,” Sokoloff, 37, tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive snaps from the day.

While the party-goers’ mamas sipped on mimosas, the girls tore into a cupcake pull-art creation by Polkatots Cupcakes that, while different from the pampering theme, represented a pop-culture phenomenon near and dear to the birthday girl’s heart.

“Elliotte is obsessed with Hamilton, so Polkatots designed the most perfect cake for the party,” says Sokoloff. “It was definitely the most photographed cake in the history of cakes.”

Aside from their beautiful new glam-session results, Elliotte’s pals took home colorfully printed duffel bags from Stephen Joseph Gifts and customized labels from Mabel’s Labels.

And although the day was a fun-filled celebration for the little ones and their parents alike, The Practice alum admits some waterworks were involved (her own, not Elliotte’s).

“I always tend to get a little weepy on my kids’ birthdays — they are growing way too quickly!” says Sokoloff.