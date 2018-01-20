Mark Zuckerberg and wife Dr. Priscilla Chan‘s 2-year-old daughter Maxima “Max” hit a milestone this week: her first day of preschool!

The 33-year-old Facebook founder shared a photo of Max’s big day on Wednesday, he and his wife crouching down to talk to their eldest daughter about her big day.

“First day of preschool,” Zuckerberg wrote. “They grow up so quickly.”

Max was dressed extra special to meet her teachers and classmates too. The tiny tot wore a turquoise sweater with white patterned tights. She brought with her a green knapsack and wore her hair up in a ponytail.

Zuckerberg and Max have become two peas in a pod over the years, even sporting coordinating ensembles and holding hands for an adorable outdoor stroll during the tech guru’s paternity leave in September.

In August, he and Chan welcomed their second daughter — naming her, fittingly August.

Priscilla Chan, August, Mark Zuckerberg and Max Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

Being a father to two girls has given Zuckerberg inspiration in all aspects of his life, including how he runs his company — whose new mission is “Bring the world closer together.”

“For a few months during the pregnancy we just had a lot of time to think about the world that she was going to grow up in and there are all these dreams that we had long-term,” he told People en Español in August.

“It’s hard to have a community be a meaningful part of your support structure if you’re not also connecting in the real world,” Zuckerberg explained.

“We’re going to keep focusing on giving everyone a voice and helping them stay connected to their friends and family but understanding that now we need to do more to help bridge some of the divides in society and bring the world closer together.”