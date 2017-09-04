Too Sweet! Mark Zuckerberg Snuggles with Daughter August in New Snap: ‘Baby Cuddles Are the Best’

Mark Zuckerberg has used his famous social-media platform to share another sweet photo of his second daughter, August.

The Facebook titan posted a snap of himself gazing warmly at his newborn baby girl, while August — whose hand is stretched toward him — looks sweetly up at her father.

“Baby cuddles are the best,” Zuckerberg wrote for the caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The tech mogul announced the arrival of his second child with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, on Aug. 28 via a new family photo along with a letter Zuckerberg wrote for August — a tradition created with the birth of the couple’s older daughter Maxima “Max”, now 21 months.

In the post — which received over 2 million likes — Zuckerberg welcomed August to the world, writing, “Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become.”

The new father of two said he wanted to “talk about childhood,” explaining, “The world can be a serious place. That’s why it’s important to make time to go outside and play.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Daughter August

Ahead of August’s arrival, Zuckerberg spoke with People en Español about his desire to expand communication between people—a passion he says was strengthened by knowing he was going to be a father to two girls.

“For a few months during the pregnancy we just had a lot of time to think about the world that she was going to grow up in and there are all these dreams that we had long-term,” Zuckerberg said from his glass conference room at the social networking headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Chan — who met Zuckerberg at Harvard University — now heads his foundation, which aims to promote equality in areas such as health, education, scientific research and energy.

“We want to help in making the education system better, or improve health,” Zuckerberg told People en Español. “We always just viewed these as long-term goals, but if you want your children to see the benefits of that, then it’s like, ‘Okay well we better get on that.’ She’s going to go to school in four or five years right? So we have to.”

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg Really Wanted Another Daughter — And He’ll Be Taking Two Months Off to Bond With Her

Facebook’s new mission — “Bring the world closer together” — is what Zuckerberg is focusing on right now. With more than 2 billion users, the CEO said his new aim is to have them connected through Facebook communities, online and offline.

“It’s hard to have a community be a meaningful part of your support structure if you’re not also connecting in the real world,” he explained. “We’re going to keep focusing on giving everyone a voice and helping them stay connected to their friends and family but understanding that now we need to do more to help.”