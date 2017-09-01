Mark Wahlberg Jokes He Isn’t Happy His Daughter and Will Ferrell’s Son Follow Each Other Online: It’s ‘Disturbing’

Mark Wahlberg wasn’t thrilled when he learned that Will Ferrell‘s 13-year-old son Magnus was in “some sort of communication” with his daughter.

“I found out some disturbing news today,” Wahlberg, 46, tells Ellen DeGeneres when the two appear on her upcoming Tuesday show — the season 15 premiere — to promote their new movie, Daddy’s Home 2.

“I thought [Magnus] was a lovely lad until I found out that he has formed some sort of communication with my oldest child,” the actor and father of four says of his daughter Ella Rae, also 13.

“They’re following each other on Instagram,” adds Ferrell, 50, putting on his classic serious face.

Wahlberg, who has four children total with wife Rhea, says he has come to terms with the fact that his daughter will one day be dating.

“In actuality, as I’ve thought about it, I’ve come to understand that it is inevitable that she’ll be with somebody,” he says. “So if it could be with someone like Will, I would be happy.”

Ferrell — father to sons Axel, 7½, Mattias, 10, and Magnus, with wife Viveca Paulin — looks flattered from the compliment, but warns his costar that although his son is a “good boy” he “buys knives on the Internet.”

“So keep your cutlery locked up if he comes over,” the actor and comedian jokes to Wahlberg. “Other than that, he’s very sweet.”