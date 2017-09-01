Mark Wahlberg Jokes He Isn’t Happy His Daughter and Will Ferrell’s Son Follow Each Other Online: It’s ‘Disturbing’

Mark Wahlberg wasn’t thrilled when he learned that Will Ferrell‘s 13-year-old son Magnus was in “some sort of communication” with his daughter.
“I found out some disturbing news today,” Wahlberg, 46, tells Ellen DeGeneres when the two appear on her upcoming Tuesday show — the season 15 premiere — to promote their new movie, Daddy’s Home 2.
“I thought [Magnus] was a lovely lad until I found out that he has formed some sort of communication with my oldest child,” the actor and father of four says of his daughter Ella Rae, also 13.
“They’re following each other on Instagram,” adds Ferrell, 50, putting on his classic serious face.
Wahlberg, who has four children total with wife Rhea, says he has come to terms with the fact that his daughter will one day be dating.
“In actuality, as I’ve thought about it, I’ve come to understand that it is inevitable that she’ll be with somebody,” he says. “So if it could be with someone like Will, I would be happy.”
Ferrell — father to sons Axel, 7½, Mattias, 10, and Magnus, with wife Viveca Paulin — looks flattered from the compliment, but warns his costar that although his son is a “good boy” he “buys knives on the Internet.”
“So keep your cutlery locked up if he comes over,” the actor and comedian jokes to Wahlberg. “Other than that, he’s very sweet.”
This is not the first time Wahlberg has opened up about his fears surrounding his girls. “I’m dreading the teenage years with my daughters; it’s not going to be easy for them to go on a date,” he told PEOPLE in 2014.
During that interview, the actor also said that he wants to instill a sense of humility in all his children (he and Rhea also share daughter Grace Margaret, 7½, and sons Brendan Joseph, 9 this month, and Michael, 11).
“I want to give them all the things I never had but make sure they understand it’s not normal and that it takes hard work to get what you want,” he said. “You have to provide them with the tools that will make them good people.”
Back in July, Ferrell and Amy Poehler also opened up to PEOPLE about parenting while promoting their comedy The House. The Saturday Night Live alums shared their respective experiences with their sons, with Ferrell talking about juggling parties for his three kids.
“We are in the era of birthday parties with a parting gift and a bouncing house and jugglers and a live camel,” he joked. “My wife and I go in the opposite direction.”
Daddy’s Home 2 hits theaters Nov. 10.