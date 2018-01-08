Mark Wahlberg Wishes a Happy 8th Birthday to His 'Little Equestrian,' Daughter Grace

Happy birthday, Grace Margaret!

The youngest child of Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham turns 8 on Thursday, but looked to have celebrated over the weekend with a very special cake.

Featuring an artistic rendering of a horse, the purple-frosted confection contained eight candles plus a pink trim and flowers, with the words “Happy 8th Birthday Grace” written across the bottom.

“Happy birthday to my little equestrian! 👧🏼🐎🎂🎉,” Wahlberg, 46, captioned the gallery post that included a family photo of himself, Durham and Grace, plus a close-up of his daughter’s cake.

Grace Wahlberg's 8th birthday cake Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

The family of six — which also includes the spouses’ children Brendan Joseph, 9, Michael, 11, and Ella, 14 — recently enjoyed a sun-soaked photo shoot together for their 2017 Christmas card, which the actor shared on social media.

“Hope, Faith, Love – Thankful for God’s many blessings. Best wishes, The Wahlberg Family – 2017,” the card read, showing the group hanging out in casual swimwear on what looked to be a boat.

Family time. A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:04am PST

The Wahlberg family Christmas card. 🎄❤️ A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Dec 19, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

The Daddy’s Home 2 star has proven himself to be quite the doting — and protective — father. In November, he recalled an incident that occurred after Ella brought a young male guest to dinner at the Wahlberg house.

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘Oh, this boy is really nice,’ and now he’s not around anymore — I don’t know what happened,” the star said on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“But I was not trying to intimidate him,” Wahlberg insisted. “It had nothing to do with me. I guess the relationship just didn’t work out, and somehow I got blamed.”