His 'Baby' Is All Grown Up! Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Daughter Grace's First Communion

Mark Wahlberg celebrated a special day in his youngest daughter’s life on Saturday.

“My baby’s communion day. 🙏🏼✝,” the 46-year-old actor wrote alongside a family photo of himself, his wife Rhea Durham and his 8-year-old daughter Grace Margaret, who was all dressed up in a white gown, with matching white gloves and a veiled flower crown for the Christian ceremony.

The parents also share children Brendan Joseph, 9, Michael, 12, and Ella, 14.

The actor’s wife also shared a sentimental photo from the happy occasion as she posed alongside her daughter.

“Special day…….✝💜,” she captioned the image.

In January, Wahlberg and his wife celebrated Grace’s 8th birthday with a custom horse cake, which was covered with purple and pink decorations.

“Happy birthday to my little equestrian! 👧🏼🐎🎂🎉,” Wahlberg wrote alongside a series of photos from the birthday celebration.

But while the Daddy’s Home 2 star happily celebrates some of the milestones in his daughters’ lives, there are others he’s not so crazy about — like the fact that his 14-year-old daughter Ella will likely start dating soon.

“It’s inevitable — at some point, it’s gonna happen,” he said last year during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I wanna know who she’s gonna be hanging out with, what his parents are like, all that stuff.”

The actor also revealed that even though Ella had already brought a boy home for dinner once, whatever happened between them ended pretty quickly.

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘Oh, this boy is really nice,’ and now he’s not around anymore — I don’t know what happened,” explained Wahlberg.

“But I was not trying to intimidate him,” the star insisted. “It had nothing to do with me. I guess the relationship just didn’t work out, and somehow I got blamed.”