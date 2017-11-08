Mark Wahlberg on the Time His Daughter Brought a Boy Over for Dinner: ‘He’s Not Around Anymore’

Mark Wahlberg‘s daughter is growing up.

The Daddy’s Home 2 actor and father of four stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday and dished a little about how his oldest child Ella, 14, once brought a young male visitor to dinner (who attended with his mom), but Wahlberg never saw him again after that night.

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘Oh, this boy is really nice,’ and now he’s not around anymore — I don’t know what happened,” explained Wahlberg, 46.

“But I was not trying to intimidate him,” the star insists. “It had nothing to do with me. I guess the relationship just didn’t work out, and somehow I got blamed.”

While Wahlberg — who also shares daughter Grace Margaret, 7½, and sons Brendan Joseph, 9, and Michael, 11, with wife Rhea Durham — admits he doesn’t love the idea of Ella dating, he accepts it as something that is just a natural part of her growing up.

“It’s inevitable — at some point, it’s gonna happen,” he says. “I wanna know who she’s gonna be hanging out with, what his parents are like, all that stuff.”

“A boy would be terrified of you, wouldn’t he?” asks Kelly Ripa.

“I would think so,” admits the star.

If Wahlberg did have to pick a suitor for his daughter, though, his Daddy’s Home 2 costar Will Ferrell‘s 13-year-old son Magnus wouldn’t be a bad choice.

“He’s got a boy that I guess was at some point in contact with my daughter on social media,” he says. “At first I was really upset, but then I was thinking, ‘You know, I know Will, I know his wife, they’re so sweet … If I ever had to have my daughter be involved with somebody, then who better?’ ”

“But still … I would probably still end up killing Will,” Wahlberg jokes.

Daddy’s Home 2 — also starring Mel Gibson and John Lithgow — hits theaters Friday.