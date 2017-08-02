It’s a girl!
Home & Family host Mark Steines and his wife Julie welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Friday, July 28, in Los Angeles, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.
The proud new dad announced Parker Rose Steines’ arrival on Wednesday’s episode of the Hallmark Channel series.
“It was a surprise for us because she wanted to show up early and meet Mom and Dad face to face so it happened really quick,” he shares of his baby girl, who was born weighing 5 lbs., and measuring 18 inches long.
“She’s in the hospital because she came a little bit early — they are going to keep an eye on her.”
He adds, “Mom is doing great, the baby is doing great, we’re all happy … We were in the hospital and little Parker’s there just getting checked out, but we’re so happy.”
Parker joins the family alongside Mark’s sons from a previous marriage — Avery, 13, and Kai, 15 — as well as the couple’s golden retriever Fred and Julie’s 8-year-old therapy dog Norbert.
A rep for the television host and Emmy-winning journalist confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in April that the couple would welcome a daughter this summer.
“We are over-the-moon thrilled to be expecting a daughter this August,” said Mark, 53, at the time. “We feel so deeply blessed and grateful that our family will grow in this beautiful way as we welcome our little baby girl.”
After meeting on the show, Mark and Julie married in August 2016, among friends and family during a surprise ceremony that took place in the couple’s L.A. backyard.
Said Mark’s longtime pal and jewelry designer Neil Lane at the time of the Entertainment Tonight alum and his new bride, “He’s a lovely man and they are a very sweet, endearing couple!”