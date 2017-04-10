Baby Girl on the Way for Mark Steines and Wife Julie

Mark Steines‘ Home and Family are about to get fuller!

The television host and Emmy-winning journalist is set to welcome a daughter this summer with wife Julie, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“We are over-the-moon thrilled to be expecting a daughter this August,” Steines, 52, tells PEOPLE. “We feel so deeply blessed and grateful that our family will grow in this beautiful way as we welcome our little baby girl.”

The new addition will round out a household that includes Steines’ sons Avery, 13, and Kai, 15, from a previous marriage, as well as golden retriever Fred and Julie’s 8-year-old therapy pup Norbert.

The couple met in August 2015, when the award-winning children’s book author, 37, and Norbert were guests on Home & Family. The duo starred in a segment spotlighting their registered therapy animal work.

Mark and Julie tied the knot a year later, in a surprise ceremony that took place in the couple’s L.A. backyard.

“I was delighted when Mark called me to work with them on this,” Mark’s longtime friend Neil Lane told PEOPLE of Julie’s engagement ring following the couple’s nuptials.

Added Lane, “He’s a lovely man and they are a very sweet, endearing couple!”

Aside from his work on Hallmark Channel, Mark is easily recognizable for his 17-year career at Entertainment Tonight, serving as co-host then weekend anchor and leading reporter.

Julie and Norbert — the latter of whom clocks in at just 3½ lbs. — regularly make volunteer rounds at hospitals, schools and philanthropic events to bring joy to those in need.

The couple will announce their new bundle of joy on the way on the newest episode of Home & Family, airing Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST/9 a.m. CST on Hallmark Channel.