It’s a Girl! Marion Cotillard Welcomes a Daughter

It’s a girl for Marion Cotillard.

The French actress recently welcomed a daughter, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Cotillard, 41, and her actor/director beau Guillaume Canet, 43, are already parents to a 5½-year-old son.

In September, Cotillard revealed on Instagram that she and Canet were expecting their second child together.

“Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting,” she announced, adding, “He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.”

Cotillard and Canet first starred together in 2003’s Love Me If You Dare and began dating in 2007.

The two most recently worked alongside each other in the film Rock’n Roll, and the Oscar winning actress took to Instagram to debut a series of photos that showed off her makeover for the project.

In the French comedy, Cotillard and Canet play satirical versions of themselves.