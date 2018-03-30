Mario Lopez Shows Off Gifts for Daughter's Easter Basket: 'Gigi's Gonna Love This'

Mario Lopez is getting ready for Easter!

Days after getting baptized in the Jordan River, the father of two was gifted baskets for his children: son Dominic Luciano, 4, and 7-year-old daughter Gia Francesca. Ahead of the holiday Sunday,. Lopez, 44, gave fans and followers a sneak peek at the toys his elder child would be receiving this year.

“Gigi’s gonna love this cool @smooshins #EasterBasket! She’ll have fun making these smooshy, cute collectibles,” he captioned the photo of himself holding his little girl’s white basket of goodies.

Smooshins gifted the father-daughter pair a basket featuring items perfect for Easter including a Surprise Maker Kit, that comes with a squeeze tool, two surprise character molds, two color pouches — pink and orange — one practice pouch, six surprise collectible accessories: two headpieces, two faces, two bellies, and two character stands.

Soon Gia will be able to mix and match up to 10,000 character combinations with her Color Pod Refill and an assortment of Surprise Character Molds.

The Lopez family have been celebrating Easter together and it’s become a tradition to commemorate the holiday with the Easter bunny!

For the past few years, the proud parent has documented the day with photos of his son and daughter smiling with their furry friend. Last year, Dominic and Gia adorably embraced the Easter bunny with a big hug.