Mario Lopez Joins 7-Year-Old Daughter Gia in the Recording Studio for Elena of Avalor Roles

Gia Francesca is following in her dad’s footsteps!

The 7-year-old daughter of Mario Lopez has booked her first acting gig as a voice on the hit Disney Channel series Elena of Avalor — and PEOPLE got an exclusive look at her time in the recording studio.

Joined by Lopez, who also voices a character in the show later this season, Gia told cameras she was excited to give life to one of the three new baby jaquins featured on the episode (titled “Three Jaquins and a Princess”).

“I got to do a lot of funny noises,” Gia says of her character, Estrella.

Gia and Mario Lopez Todd Wawrychuk/Disney Channel

Mario, who is also dad to 4-year-old son Dominic Luciano, was proud to see his daughter’s big accomplishment. “She’s worked the red carpet with me for Extra, but this is her first acting gig,” he explains. “She’s such a natural performer and loves that world so much.”

Gia was equally excited about working with Lopez, saying, “I like working with Daddy because when I needed to laugh, my dad helped [by tickling me].”

Both had praise for Elena of Avalor. “I don’t think you can ever have too many strong female role models out there,” says Mario, 44. “My daughter, along with my son, enjoy watching the show, and I enjoy watching it with them.”

As for Gia, she’s quick to tell fans her “favorite character is Isabel because she’s pretty and she’s an inventor.”

Elena of Avalor Disney Channel

Elena of Avalor, which premiered on Disney Channel in 2016, tells the story of a Latina teenager who saves her kingdom from an evil sorceress and now must learn to rule as its crowned princess.

In “Three Jaquins and a Princess,” Gia is joined by Oscar nominee Rosie Perez as Dulce, mom to the baby jaquins, and Jenna Ortega as Isabel (the younger sister of Elena), who tries to prove that she is ready for more responsibility by looking after three baby jaquins by herself.

Gia’s episode of Elena of Avalor premieres Saturday at 9 a.m. EST on Disney Channel.