Mariah Carey and Her Twins Monroe and Moroccan Decorate Gingerbread Houses in Sweet Video

Happy “almost-New Year’s,” from the Carey-Cannon clan!

Mariah Carey and her twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, 5, geared up to ring in 2017 with some good-old-fashioned gingerbread houses during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.

“Happy almost-New Year’s, everybody!” Carey wrote alongside a Friday Instagram video. “Hope you’re filling the last days of the holiday with lots of joy & love.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Happy almost-New Year's, everybody! Hope you're filling the last days of the holiday with lots of joy & love. 😘❤️🎉 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:08am PST

In the clip, the twins are shown in pajamas, with Moroccan jumping around while Monroe and her mom work on two gingerbread houses, lining the sides with white frosting.

“Happy holidays everybody, and thank you so much to my friends … ” Carey begins.

“Happy New Year!” Moroccan chimes in.

” … well, you know who you are,” the singer finishes — likely referring to the family’s $22 million estate provided by Airbnb.

We've had the most amazing holidays, dahlings! 🎄☃️❤️️Thank you @airbnb for the gift of this beautiful home & trip to Aspen. 😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:18am PST

“The kids are having the time of their lives,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Mariah has been pulling out all the stops this Christmas. Roc was obsessed with the horses dressed as reindeer and he was so excited.”

Continues the source, “They’ve been having a ball. She’s been doing it big from the decorations to the reindeer to cooking. They’ve been cooking up a storm as well, from cookies to cakes.”

#Christmas is here everywhere. ❤️🎅🏼🎄❄️ A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:32am PST

Mariah Carey Touches Down in Aspen, Colorado

It seems Friday’s festivities were just a continuation of the family’s holiday fun. One day earlier, Carey and her children posed for a photo out in the snow in front of two horses.

“We’ve had the most amazing holidays, dahlings!” she captioned the photo. “Thank you @airbnb for the gift of this beautiful home & trip to Aspen.”

The new clip comes two days after the twins’ dad Nick Cannon updated fans on his health condition, saying he was about to be released from the hospital after a stay due to complications from lupus.