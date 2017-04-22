Too Cute! Mariah Carey Reads Her Kids (and Nick Cannon) Bedtime Stories

Sleep tight, kids (and Nick Cannon)!

Mariah Carey posted a seriously adorable picture on Instagram Thursday night, reading her 5½-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, a bedtime story while their dad slept next to them.

The singer captioned the photo, “#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon.”

Carey, 47, and Cannon, 36, spent the Easter holiday together, with the “Hero” singer posting a sweet picture of them painting Easter eggs together.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Their son, Moroccan, also lost his first tooth on Wednesday, and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“My tooth fell out and I’m so excited and so happy!” he said. “I want to show my mom so bad.”

Carey and Cannon split in 2014 and divorced in November, but have since been open about the importance of putting their kids first in their relationship.

“I think that’ll be something that we’ll always embrace as a family and as our families expand,” Cannon, who welcomed son Golden in February, told PEOPLE of co-parenting with Carey over the holidays.

“It’s kinda the norm. It’s all rooted in love, it’s all rooted in positive energy,” the former America’s Got Talent host added. “There’s no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”