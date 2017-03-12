Co-Parenting Champs! Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Attend Kids’ Choice Awards with Twins Roc and Roe

Their dad may want to steer them away from the spotlight, but Monroe and Moroccan Scott sure know how to work an awards show.

The 5½-year-old twins of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon accompanied their parents to Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

Carey matched with her daughter ‘Roe in striped ensembles and matching wavy hairdos. Meanwhile, Cannon wore matching orange outfits with ‘Roc. (In case you were wondering, Cannon was wearing his orange turban under his hood.)

Ahead of the event, Carey shared her excitement about attending the ceremony, showing off her matching striped ensembles with daughter ‘Roe.

Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 pic.twitter.com/0ANgeyiw6O — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 12, 2017

Cannon, 36, is the current chairman of TeenNick, and has been a development and creative consultant for the network since 2009.

He starred in multiple Nickelodeon series during the late 1990s and early 2000s, including All That, Kenan & Kel and All That spin-off The Nick Cannon Show. He was famously slimed during the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2013.

Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

All the way Swagged Out! #RocStar A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon on Co-Parenting With Mariah Carey

Carey and Cannon split in 2014 and divorced in November, but have since been open about the importance of putting their kids first in their relationship.

“I think that’ll be something that we’ll always embrace as a family and as our families expand,” Cannon, who welcomed son Golden in February, told PEOPLE recently of co-parenting with Carey over the holidays.

“It’s kinda the norm. It’s all rooted in love, it’s all rooted in positive energy,” the America’s Got Talent host added. “There’s no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:22am PST

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

And that includes brand-new little brother Golden, whose mom is former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell.

“Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!” Cannon captioned an adorable photo posted earlier this week, of Monroe holding a snoozing Golden.