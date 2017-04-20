WATCH: Mariah Carey’s Son Moroccan Loses His First Tooth: ‘I’m So Excited and I’m So Happy!’

#rocstarr loses his first tooth ! 🎉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

It’s a milestone for Moroccan Scott!

The 5½-year-old son of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon lost his first tooth on Wednesday, much to his utter delight.

Moroccan couldn’t contain his excitement as he said, “My tooth fell out and I’m so excited and so happy!”

“I want to show my mom so bad,” he added.

Moroccan and his fraternal twin sister, Monroe, accompanied their parents to Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in March.

Carey and Cannon split in 2014 and divorced in November, but have since been open about the importance of putting their kids first in their relationship.

“I think that’ll be something that we’ll always embrace as a family and as our families expand,” Cannon, who welcomed son Golden in February, told PEOPLE recently of co-parenting with Carey over the holidays.

“It’s kinda the norm. It’s all rooted in love, it’s all rooted in positive energy,” the America’s Got Talent host added. “There’s no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”