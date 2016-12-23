Too adorable! Mariah Carey and her little ones are ready for Christmas.

On Thursday, Carey shared a sweet video of herself and Moroccan, her 5½-year-old son (with ex-husband Nick Cannon), lip-syncing and dancing around in their pajamas in the kitchen to her smash hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Merry Christmas everybody! I'm making my favorite sauce and I hope you're enjoying the Yuletide cheer! 🎄🎁🎅🏼 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!” Carey, 46, captioned the video along with a Christmas tree, present and Santa emojis.

Last week, Cannon shared a photo of the family, including Cannon’s mom, enjoying some quality time together. (The stars’ lucky twins – Moroccan and Monroe – were even treated to a room full of candy!)

Family Time!!! A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

“Family Time!!!” the America’s Got Talent host wrote alongside the Instagram photo.

“I think that’ll be something that we’ll always embrace as a family and as our families expand,” Cannon told PEOPLE last month of celebrating the holidays as a family with Carey and their twins. “There’s no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”