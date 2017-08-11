One Sweet Day! Mariah Carey Brings 6-Year-Old Twins Moroccan and Monroe to Sugar-Filled Party

Mariah Carey and her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe had one sweet day on Thursday.

The trio stepped out for a candy-themed party at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Ocean Drive in Miami, Florida.

Thursday’s event, which came after Carey’s concert at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, brought out the silly side of Carey and her kids.

Posing for photos in front of a candy button backdrop, the family was all smiles. Carey wore a low-cut, long-sleeve green sequence mini dress with matching heels. The 47-year-old singer accessorized the look with mirrored sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Moroccan and Monroe were all decked out — he in a grey blazer, matching shorts, white T-shirt and silver sneakers; and she in a palm-leaf printed dress and glittery sandals. Getting playful, Monroe (in a pair of pink glasses) even stuck her tongue out for the camera.

Sipping on cocktails and spending time with her kids at the party wasn’t the only sweet treat for Carey.

Pal Serena Williams, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, stopped by Carey’s concert — visiting with the three backstage.

With the beautiful @serenawilliams backstage tonight 😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Moroccan and Monroe have been enjoying time with mom as she spends her summer on the road alongside Lionel Richie for their All The Hits tour.

They’ve even joined her on stage a few times, singing along with their mom on her the chorus of her 1996 tune, “Always Be My Baby.”