‘My Squad!’ Mariah Carey and Twins Strike a Pose Backstage While Prepping for NYC Show

Mariah Carey and her mini-Mimi’s look so cute!

The 47-year-old Grammy winner shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself with her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe ahead of her New York City concert with music legend Lionel Richie.

In the pic, the “Fantasy” singer struck a sexy pose while her children showcased their own cool poses, standing atop concert-equipment containers for the Madison Square Garden event.

Ever the fashionista, Carey wore a long-sleeve black and white mini dress for the shot — accessorizing her look with gold heels and matching shades. Moroccan played it cool in black jeans, a white T-shirt, and blue high-tops. Monroe, meanwhile, rocked a silver floral dress and black flats.

“#mysquad #curlyhaircrew#newark #allthehitstour getting ready for you #nyc,” Carey wrote in the caption for the cute snap.

The songstress has graced fans with many other adorable pics of her children — who have been accompanying her on the road alongside Richie as they travel for their All The Hits tour. And the twins have even joined Carey on stage a few times, singing along with their mom on her the chorus of her 1996 tune, “Always Be My Baby.”

After Carey’s concert at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 10, the trio headed to a candy-themed party at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Ocean Drive in Miami, Florida.

She also shared a photo with pal Serena Williams — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian — who stopped by Carey’s concert and visited with the three backstage.

“With the beautiful @serenawilliams backstage tonight 😘,” Carey wrote.

While in Florida, she also threw a treasure hunt on a boat for the kids — and they all got decked out in pirates costumes.

With the beautiful @serenawilliams backstage tonight 😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Reunite for Easter

The Richie and Carey Tour — which was announced in December — was originally slated to begin in March in Baltimore and conclude May 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But Carey underwent a knee procedure that forced her and Richie to postpone the dates.

While not all of the original shows were able to be rescheduled — “We did our best,” Richie wrote on social media — tickets for the rescheduled dates will be honored and refunds are available at point of purchase.

An updated tour itinerary, can be found on Carey and Richie’s websites.