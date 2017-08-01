Mariah Carey Sings One Sweet Duet with 6-Year-Old Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah and #DemBabies #MariahCarey #allthehitstour #mariahcarey @mariahcarey A post shared by Keith Tyndall (@keithtyndall) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Mariah Carey‘s 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe will always be her babies.

The Grammy-winning singer has spent the summer on the road with Lionel Richie for their All The Hits tour. But on Monday night, she was back in Los Angeles and celebrating her homecoming at the Hollywood Bowl with the help of two very special guests.

During Carey’s performance of her 1996 tune “Always Be My Baby,” the mother of two brought out her kids for a singalong — handing them the mic during the song’s chorus.

The crowd were all cheers while Carey, 47, encouraged the two tots. “We learned this song the other day,” she told them as they sang along — Monroe dressed in a pink dress and Moroccan wearing a short-sleeve blue button down and orange shorts.

It wasn’t the first time Carey’s attempted the duet onstage while on tour, of course. But this this time was extra special being so close to home. “We’re home and they’re here,” Carey gushed to the crowd when they first appeared. (The performance also included black and white family photos/videos of the three projected behind them.)

After the concert, it was date night for Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in May, had a PDA-packed evening out at Maestros Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

Carey ditched the gold sequined gown she wore during her performance in exchange for a cleavage-bearing long black dress. Tanaka, 34, kept it classic in a tuxedo — his bowtie untied.

They were hand-in-hand as they entered the establishment. Tanaka even smooched the “We Belong Together” singer, as seen in an cute photo she shared to Instagram. “After the show it’s the after party,” she wrote.

The two began their whirlwind romance after Carey called it quits with billionaire fiancé James Packer in October — documenting both the breakup and her new beau on her E! reality show, Mariah’s World. Though Carey and Tanaka parted ways in April, they were back together in May and have been hot and heavy since.

Meanwhile, Carey’s ex Nick Cannon — with whom she shares her twins — told Entertainment Tonight in July that he’s still hurt from his relationship with Carey and not currently looking to open up his heart to someone else.

“I’m broken. I’m shattered,” said Cannon, who married Carey in 2008 before their breakup in 2014.

The former pair remain friendly. “They are co-parenting,” a Carey insider told PEOPLE in May.