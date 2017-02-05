Mariah's Plus Twos! Carey Brings Twins Moroccan and Monroe to Lego Batman Movie Premiere

Mariah Carey had a date on each arm for the premiere of The Lego Batman Movie: her 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe!

The star, who lent her voice as Mayor McCaskill in the animated film, wore black jeans and a sequined bomber jacket with silver heels. Meanwhile, her little ones dressed up in a dress and suit, respectively.

Carey shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The star recently spoke out about her love for her two kids after Beyoncé announced that she was expecting twins.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Teases New Song With Her Twins, Hints at More ‘Mariah’s World’

“Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both. Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins,” Carey commented with hearts and baby bottle emojis on Beyoncé’s record-setting Instagram photo.

The Mariah’s World star also sent her “blessings” to the expecting parents.

“I look forward to spending even more time together,” Carey posted on her blog. “Blessings!”