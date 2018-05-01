Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan Expecting First Child — a Baby Boy! — with Husband Yado Yakub

Margaret Brennan is going to be a mom!

PEOPLE confirms the Face the Nation star, 38, and husband Maj. Yado Yakub are expecting their first child.

“Yado and I are overjoyed about welcoming a baby boy to our family. Callie, our 2½-year-old rescue dog is getting a human! We are excited and humbled to become parents and look forward to Face the Nation’s newest viewer joining us in September,” Brennan tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Brennan will also share the baby news on Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I do have some breaking personal news. My husband and I are going to be welcoming a baby in September, a baby boy! Do you have any advice?” she tells host Stephen Colbert before he gifts her a onesie with the late-night show’s logo.

“My only advice is to get some sleep now,” Colbert jokes.

Margaret Brennan and Stephen Colbert

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Pippa, Claire and 69 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Brennan and Yakub first met at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville in 1998 and began dating in 2003 before getting married in April 2015 in Washington D.C.

The parents-to-be were last spotted together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

In addition, the baby news comes two months after Brennan was named lead moderator of CBS’ Face the Nation in addition to serving as the network’s senior foreign affairs correspondent.

Brennan joined CBS News in 2012.

Face the Nation airs Sunday mornings on CBS (check local listings).

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (11:30 p.m.) on CBS.