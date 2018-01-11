Marcela Valladolid‘s daughter Anna Carina is a natural.

The 13-month-old baby girl stars in a campaign for The Honest Company’s new Target-exclusive line of diapers, featuring fresh, colorful prints like Rainbow Sherbet and Sweet Rides.

“This is true. The only reaction you’ll get from Anna is warm fuzzies,” the star of the Emmy-nominated Food Network show The Kitchen wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of Anna in the Rainbow Sherbet print.

“No but seriously, we love @honest,” she added. “Anna is honored to be a part of ur campaigns.”

Marcela Valladolid's daughter Anna modeling Honest diapers Marcela Valladolid/Instagram/The Honest Company

Honest Target-exclusive diaper print "Sweet Rides" Courtesy The Honest Company

Valladolid, 39, opened up to PEOPLE in May about her baby girl, explaining that her 2½-year-old son David was taking a little more time than big brother Fausto, 13, to come around to their little sister — plus sharing the sweet inspiration behind her name.

“It was inspired by Anna Karenina, the novel, which was the same inspiration that my mom had — I didn’t know this — for my sister Carina,” she explained.

“And when the baby was born, I said, ‘I want to name her Anna Karenina, but I feel like it’s complicated and I’d rather [it] be Carina, so it’s like my sister.’ ”

Anna blink if you need help… A post shared by Marcela Valladolid (@chefmarcela) on Jan 10, 2018 at 12:28pm PST

The new designs come not long after The Honest Company co-founder Jessica Alba unveiled the brand’s line of winter prints.

In November, she shared a holiday-themed video featuring kids (including Alba’s daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9) opening boxes to reveal the winter looks.

“What’s so exciting about this winter diaper reveal is that this will be the diaper [print] that the little baby in my tummy will be wearing,” said the star, who welcomed son Hayes Alba on New Year’s Eve.