Proof These Hunky Celeb Guys Aren't Immune to Their Kids' Cuteness
Bruce Willis and Chris Hemsworth have both gotten manis, courtesy of their daughters
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
BRUCE WILLIS
He's nailing fatherhood! In a snap shared to Instagram by Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis, Bruce is seen sitting patiently while his daughter Mabel Ray diligently decorates her dad's fingernails with stickers.
ALEC BALDWIN
The award-winning actor took a break from playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live to channel his inner superhero alongside wife Hilaria and his kids — daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo — for Halloween. Truth be told, we're still aww-ing over this sweet group shot of the Baldwin clan dressed as The Incredibles crew.
DAVID BECKHAM
The athlete has plenty of body art dedicated to wife Victoria and their sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, but his tribute to daughter Harper might just take the cake. "Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy," the retired soccer pro wrote on Instagram, captioning a 2015 snapshot of his girl's drawing, which Beckham made into a tattoo on his right palm.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON
Johnson may have been drenched in sweat as he channeled the Pokémon character, but it was all worth it to see daughter Jasmine smile. "It's what daddies do," the action star said in the accompanying video.
RYAN REYNOLDS
Reynolds has transformed into a doting dad in front of our very eyes — following the birth of his first daughter James (followed by daughter Inez) with wife Blake Lively. "I don't have to prepare to be wrapped around my daughter's finger," PEOPLE's 2016 Sexiest Man Alive told the magazine. "I have been wrapped around her little finger since the day she plopped out into this world."
TOM BRADY
Despite following a very strict diet — which might just be the answer to his and wife Gisele Bündchen's ageless appearances — the NFL player still makes time to make biscuits for himself and daughter Vivian.
CHRIS HEMSWORTH
Bruce Willis isn't the only one who gets the pampering treatment courtesy of his daughter! During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Hemsworth revealed he gets manis on the regular. "My daughter [India] and nieces paint each other's nails," the Thor star told host Jimmy Fallon. "I actually had my nails painted as well … That's what happens when you get a bunch of young girls together. They put lipstick on you and paint your face and paint your nails."
CHANNING TATUM
The Magic Mike XXL actor took his commitment to dressing up to the next level when he showed up as Winnie the Pooh at his daughter Everly's Halloween carnival back in 2015.
