Proof These Hunky Celeb Guys Aren't Immune to Their Kids' Cuteness

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Bruce Willis isn't the only one who gets the pampering treatment courtesy of his daughter! During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Hemsworth revealed he gets manis on the regular. "My daughter [India] and nieces paint each other's nails," the Thor star told host Jimmy Fallon. "I actually had my nails painted as well … That's what happens when you get a bunch of young girls together. They put lipstick on you and paint your face and paint your nails."