Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Adorable Video of Son Shai Climbing Steps as He Turns 8 Months Old

Keep climbing, Shai!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a sweet video of 8-month-old baby Shai climbing stairs (with help from mom, Peta Murgatroyd) on Monday.

“We’re 8 months today, but I swear this kid is already stronger and smarter than some grown ups I know!” the Dancing with the Stars pro wrote in the Instagram caption. “Keep climbing my son! Mommy and daddy always got your back! #babyChmerkovskiy @petamurgatroyd#TfuTfuTfu 🌶.”

In addition to climbing stairs, Shai has also been learning how to ballroom dance recently with guidance from his uncle, Val Chmerkovskiy.

“D N A,” Chmerkovskiy wrote in the caption of the video. “Something about some fruit and some trees…. @iamvalc with first instructions and I just noticed that Shai doesn’t have a shirt on…. damn it…. LMAO……I’m literally laughing as I’m typing this…. #WasntEvenTryingToSayAnyOfThis #HowDoChmerkovskiysAlwaysEndUpNaked #babyCmerkovskiy #AndAnotherOne.”

Last June, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together.

“I’m looking forward to nurturing something and just having the baby be the center of our world,” Murgatroyd said at the time. “I’m looking forward to putting all our energy into this beautiful soul.”

They welcomed son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4, 2017. “This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.

In early July, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd married at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.