Maksim Chmerkovskiy Schools Son Shai in ‘Basic Education’ of His Favorite Sport — and It’s Not Dancing!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy wants to make sure his 3-month-old son Shai knows the names of some of the greatest NBA legends at a young age.

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a cute father-son bonding session about basketball on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, just in time for the NBA playoffs.

“When mommy says ‘no TV’ but it’s the playoffs! I’m not trying to make my son like the same things I do,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, said about fiancée and mother of his child, Peta Murgatroyd.

“I’m just ‘gently whispering’ to him why Jordan is the #GOAT, @KobeBryant is second GOAT-est, @BrooklynNets is our team and @KingJames and @russwest44 are our favorite players right now,” the proud dad shared.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, who were both eliminated this season on DWTS, welcomed their first child in January and have been introducing Shai to many of their favorite things.

The father of one revealed to PEOPLE in March that there’s a lot of dancing in their household.

“If I keep moving with him, well maybe he won’t be a dancer, but he definitely will be okay with motion sickness!” he said. “I just feel like the music you play around the child, the way you speak to each other around the baby, the way you speak to the baby, I think all of those things will definitely have a residual effect.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.