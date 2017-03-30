Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Son Shai Wishes Him a Speedy Recovery: ‘Can’t Wait to Get You Back’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has many people rooting for him as he recovers from a calf injury — including his baby boy Shai!

Chmerkovskiy’s fiancée — and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd — posted an adorable photo of their 12-week-old son hoping for his dad to get better soon.

“Wishing Daddy a speedy recovery from La La Land We love you and can’t wait to get you back Kisses from Shai,” Murgatroyd captioned Wednesday’s photo of Shai wearing a “Daddy’s Little Guy” bib.

Wishing Daddy a speedy recovery from La La Land 👩‍👦We love you and can't wait to get you back💋💋💋 Kisses from Shai XO A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy

Chmerkovskiy sustained a calf injury in rehearsal on Friday and had to cheer on Alan Bersten — who filled in as his replacement — and celebrity partner Heather Morris as they competed in week 2. The father of one disclosed that he will be missing next week’s show and isn’t certain when he will return to the reality dancing competition series.

Ah'll bee buck! ✌🏼 A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

On Tuesday, Chmerkovskiy shared on Instagram that he’s taking his rehab one step at a time. “Please rest assured that I’m taking this thing very seriously and, although I don’t have a concrete return date, I’ll give it my all!” he wrote.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.