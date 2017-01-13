Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gives a Glimpse of Newborn Son Shai – and His Adorable ‘Security’ Guard

We may see an elephant fly before we see baby Shai Aleksander!

Teasing those hopeful to catch a glimpse of Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd‘s new addition, the Dancing with the Stars pro showed off his son’s too-cute watchman on Instagram.

“To the paps posted outside the house for the last three days: Not gonna happen! We got security ova here,” Chmerkovskiy, 36, wrote, adding the hashtags, “#ProtectionByDumboAndCo #DontFuqWithJerseyElephants #ThisAintHollywood.”

In the photo, Shai rests soundly in a crib just out of focus, while a plush Dumbo the Elephant and Timothy Q. Mouse from Disney’s 1941 animated musical stood guard.

Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Murgatroyd, 30, welcomed Shai, their first child, on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Earlier this week, the couple took to social media to reveal why they’re waiting to share pictures of the baby.

“We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your patience and all of your love.”

Similarly, Chmerkovskiy said on the social media site, “I don’t let too many people come see my son and I don’t want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back.”